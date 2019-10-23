Email
Wednesday, October 23, 2019

These Netflix-Featured Michoacán Carnitas are Now in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
Michoacán import Carnitas Don Raúl, a small food truck at 3303 Broadway St., is keeping the carnitas-making traditions alive in San Antonio. The result? Some of the best carnitas we've had to date.

The food truck, run by husband-and-wife team Martin and Michelle Muñoz, was years in the making — inspired by the original location started by Michelle's father, Don Raul, in Morelia, Michoacán in 1991.

The couple looked into other cities, including Chicago and LA, but felt San Antonio was the best place to share their families' traditional carnitas and foods, Martin said.

The original Carnitas Don Raul was featured in the Netflix documentary The Taco Chronicles, but the food truck is continuing those food traditions — using copper, fire and regional produce — to deliver legit carnitas, tortas, quesadillas, fresh salsas and agua frescas.
click to enlarge LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
"All the recipes come from my dad, his grandfather. The salsas from our moms," Michelle said. "Everything has a story."



Don't be surprised if you see a long line for the food truck during lunch hours, but don't worry — they're worth the wait.

The food truck opens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To learn more about Carnitas Don Raúl-USA, follow the company's Facebook page or visit carnitasdonraul.com.
Location Details Carnitas Don Raúl
3303 Broadway St.
Mahnke Park
San Antonio, TX
(210) 427-3202
Mexican
Map
