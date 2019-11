Steel City Pops Has Closed Both San Antonio Locations

If you have any Steel City Pops rewards, try using them on out-of-town trips.The San Antonio stores, located at 812 South Alamo Ste. 101 and 17619 La Cantera Pkwy. closed on Oct. 31. As of November 1, the website shows only five remaining store locations in Texas According to Steel City Pops owner Jim Watkins, most of the locations in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area will remain open for business."Unfortunately, our store wasn’t operating at the level of profitability needed to sustain the location. It had nothing to do with our people or our products," Watkins said. "It’s a combination of poor retail industry conditions and very high rents. We are grateful to the San Antonio community and their support of our business."The company opened its first location in 2012, and has since expanded to stores in Alabama, Texas, Kentucky and Georgia.

