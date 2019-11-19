Email
Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Jason Dady's Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Now Open on Grayson

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/SANTA SHACK
  • Instagram/Santa Shack
Chef Jason Dady's restaurant Shuck Shack has closed, but a new holiday pop-up — Santa Shack — has opened in its place with tavern-style bites and wintery drinks like boozy Nutella hot cocoa and cranberry margaritas.

The pop-up will also offer classic beverages like hot toddies and house made egg nog, in addition to beer and wine. Dady's kitchen menu will include eats like brisket tacos and a fried Bologna sandwich.

“We want to offer something special for the holidays, a place you can come and relax after work or meet your friends on a Saturday night,” Dady said in a recent press release.

The bar will run through the holiday season from 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The kitchen will close at 11 p.m.
Location Details The Shuck Shack
520 East Grayson
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub
Map
