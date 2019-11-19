Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Jason Dady's Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Now Open on Grayson
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM
Chef Jason Dady's restaurant Shuck Shack has closed, but a new holiday pop-up — Santa Shack
— has opened in its place with tavern-style bites and wintery drinks like boozy Nutella hot cocoa and cranberry margaritas.
The pop-up will also offer classic beverages like hot toddies and house made egg nog, in addition to beer and wine. Dady's kitchen menu will include eats like brisket tacos and a fried Bologna sandwich.
“We want to offer something special for the holidays, a place you can come and relax after work or meet your friends on a Saturday night,” Dady said in a recent press release.
The bar will run through the holiday season from 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The kitchen will close at 11 p.m.
Tags: Jason Dady, San Antonio restaurants, shuck shack, Christmas pop-up, Image
