Jason Dady's Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Now Open on Grayson

Chef Jason Dady's restaurant Shuck Shack has closed, but a new holiday pop-up — Santa Shack — has opened in its place with tavern-style bites and wintery drinks like boozy Nutella hot cocoa and cranberry margaritas.The pop-up will also offer classic beverages like hot toddies and house made egg nog, in addition to beer and wine. Dady's kitchen menu will include eats like brisket tacos and a fried Bologna sandwich.“We want to offer something special for the holidays, a place you can come and relax after work or meet your friends on a Saturday night,” Dady said in a recent press release.The bar will run through the holiday season from 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The kitchen will close at 11 p.m.

