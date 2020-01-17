Friday, January 17, 2020
Small Plates, By the Numbers: Production Bubbles Over for Element Kombucha
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Element Kombucha
Element Kombucha co-founders Kevin Rayhons and Timofey “Tima” Trofimenkov connected over their mutual love for kombucha, an effervescent fermented tea drink with potential health benefits.
“We both had a strong, purist view of the process and believed that the benefits are only as good as what you put in it,” Rayhons said.
Together, they introduced Element Kombucha in 2015, using organically sourced roots and herbs to develop a line of premium beverages. The duo produces a variety of kombucha flavors — including green tea, jasmine hibiscus and ginger nettle plus drinks for skin vitality, seasonal allergies and mind-and-body balance. The company sells at local shops, restaurants and farmers markets.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at Element’s business:
Source: Element Kombucha
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
- 7 team members
- 9 currently available flavors
- 250,000 bottles of kombucha brewed in 2019
- 500,000 bottles of kombucha planned for 2020
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Small Plates, by the numbers, kombucha, Element Kombucha, Kevin Rayhons, Timofey “Tima” Trofimenkov, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.