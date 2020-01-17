Small Plates, By the Numbers: Production Bubbles Over for Element Kombucha

Element Kombucha co-founders Kevin Rayhons and Timofey “Tima” Trofimenkov connected over their mutual love for kombucha, an effervescent fermented tea drink with potential health benefits.“We both had a strong, purist view of the process and believed that the benefits are only as good as what you put in it,” Rayhons said.Together, they introduced Element Kombucha in 2015, using organically sourced roots and herbs to develop a line of premium beverages. The duo produces a variety of kombucha flavors — including green tea, jasmine hibiscus and ginger nettle plus drinks for skin vitality, seasonal allergies and mind-and-body balance. The company sells at local shops, restaurants and farmers markets.

