Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 17, 2020

Small Plates, By the Numbers: Production Bubbles Over for Element Kombucha

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ELEMENT KOMBUCHA
  • Courtesy of Element Kombucha
Element Kombucha co-founders Kevin Rayhons and Timofey “Tima” Trofimenkov connected over their mutual love for kombucha, an effervescent fermented tea drink with potential health benefits.

“We both had a strong, purist view of the process and believed that the benefits are only as good as what you put in it,” Rayhons said.

Together, they introduced Element Kombucha in 2015, using organically sourced roots and herbs to develop a line of premium beverages. The duo produces a variety of kombucha flavors — including green tea, jasmine hibiscus and ginger nettle plus drinks for skin vitality, seasonal allergies and mind-and-body balance. The company sells at local shops, restaurants and farmers markets.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at Element’s business:
  • 7 team members
  • 9 currently available flavors
  • 250,000 bottles of kombucha brewed in 2019
  • 500,000 bottles of kombucha planned for 2020
Source: Element Kombucha



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel to Close Southtown Bistro Bite This Weekend Read More

  2. Fine Tuning Fine Dining: Service Struggles to Keep Up with San Antonio’s Growing Rep As a Food City, But Workers Shouldn’t Take the Blame Read More

  3. San Antonio-Made Artisan Chili to Hit H-E-B Shelves This Month Read More

  4. The Takeaway: Cake Thieves’ Owners Wants San Antonio to Know All Vegan Food Isn’t Healthy Read More

  5. Downtown San Antonio Coffeeshop Raising Funds for Firefighting Efforts in Australia Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation