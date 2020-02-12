Full Belly Cafe and Bar Now Open for Breakfast in Stone Oak

click to enlarge
The long-awaited Full Belly Cafe and Bar
opened Tuesday, bringing seasonal and globally-inspired dishes to Stone Oak. The new breakfast menu offers chef-driven dishes including the pecan pie French toast and the eggs benny with espresso-rubbed pork belly, red eye gray and hollandaise.
Full Belly’s breakfast service also features a full coffee bar with freshly-baked pastries, breads, donuts and hand pies by pastry chef Deanna Lansing.
The modern eatery, led by restauranteurs Blade Haddock and James Moore, is expected to launch its lunch, weekend brunch and dinner service in the coming weeks.
Lunch fare will include a Bulgogi-style beef cheek sandwich with vinegar slaw, herb salad and golden beet aioli, fried pate sandwiches and a confit duck and spinach salad.
The restaurant currently offers indoor seating for up to 80 people, with plans to renovate a covered patio that will seat an additional 50 people this spring.
“With Full Belly, we set out to create a space where every drinking or dining occasion throughout the day is equally as important and elevated as a nice dinner out,” stated James Moore, Full Belly’s Executive Chef Partner. “Once we’re fully up and running we look forward to providing San Antonio with an all-day dining option where we hope regulars will start and end their day with us.”
The restaurant will serve breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 15. Check Full Belly's Facebook
or Instagram
pages for business hour updates.
Starting February 24, the restaurant will open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday for breakfast and lunch, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday for dinner, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch.
