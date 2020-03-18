Pearl Farmers Market, San Antonio Food Producers Offering Curbside and Home Delivery Services

click to enlarge
-
Instagram/ Pearl Farmers Market
In the wake of the coronavirus, hoarding and panicked shoppers have made it increasingly difficult to find fresh meat, produce and specialty food products at local groceries.
In response, local food producers and the Pearl farmers market have launched new services to bring locally produced food and culinary products to your car or your doorstep.
This article will be periodically updated with new information. The most recent announcements will be added to the top of the list.
Pearl Farmers Market
// The popular farmers market has launched a new online site for products including meat, dairy, eggs and pantry items, allowing customers to find what they need and arrange for curbside pickup later in the week. Customers must place their orders by Wednesday at midnight to pick up on Friday.
Pulp Coffee
// Pulp Coffee has been roasting and brewing high-quality coffee for San Antonio shops, events and pop-ups since 2016. It's now accepting online orders and will roast and deliver their best blends to your door.
Interstellar Farm
// This small-scale urban farm uses non-GMO seeds to grow nutritious microgreens — a mix of sunflower shoots, red cabbage, ruby streaks mustard, mizuna — which are available for delivery or curbside.
Lil’ Red’s Boiled Peanuts
// Mike McAndrew has built a small food empire with his Southern-style boiled peanut snacks and a variety of healthy, flavorful dipping sauces, which are now available for home delivery.
Health Bomz
// These healthy, no-nonsense snacks come in flavors like chocolate collagen and and chocolate cookie fudge and are now available for home delivery.
Parker Creek Ranch
// The family-owned ranch is now offering specialty cuts of grass-fed beef, as well as eggs, ground beef and ground turkey for home delivery.
Madge’s Food Company
// This company specializes in flavorful and fermented food products like spicy vegan kim chi plus jams, sauerkraut and a spicy Bloody Mary mix. All are now available for delivery.
JD’s Chili Parlor
// JD’s Chili Parlor has a hearty line of chili pastes, enchilada sauces and fixin’ products to help anyone whip up easy-yet-delicious meals. The products are available for delivery via H-E-B
and Farmhouse Delivery
.
