San Antonio's Merit Coffee Sells Baby Yoda Medal to Raise More Than $13,000 to Feed Hungry Kids

Merit Coffee presented a check for $13,483 to Snack Pac 4 Kids San Antonio.
When Merit Coffee teased
its 2020 Fiesta medal design, which featured Baby Yoda, people went crazy solely because it was so damn cute.
Now, there’s another reason to swoon over the collectible piece of flair. Sales of the medal have funded $13,483 in donations to Snack Pac 4 Kids San Antonio, a nonprofit that provides students with nutritious food over the weekend so they can succeed in school.
“Being a dad is honestly one the greatest joys I have in life,” Merit Coffee Creative Manager Justin Frey told the Current
via email. “When I heard someone from our church talk about the problem of child hunger, right here in Bexar County … it broke my heart. I obviously thought about my kids. What if they had to go an entire weekend without eating?”
Fans were disappointed when the first wave of 2020 Baby Yoda Fiesta medals sold out in less than a minute. The Merit team placed a another order, creating a second opportunity to raise more cash for hungry Bexar County kiddos.
“Our team has really been moved through this,” continued Frey. “Being a part of something bigger than us … brings true joy and makes us even more determined to press on and through.”
Gestures like this make clearer the meaning behind of one of Merit's new tag-lines: Per aspera ad astra,
or "Through hardship to the stars."
