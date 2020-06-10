Kuriya at Cherrity Bar Holding Dinner Series to Raise Awareness of San Antonio Food Innovators

click image
Chef Ernie Bradley of Kuriya at Cherrity Bar has launched a collaborative dinner series to raise the profile of SA food and beverage innovators, including urban farms, chefs, breweries and distilleries.
The first of the events will take place June 17 and feature Gardopia Gardens, Jerk Shack chef-owner Nicola Blaque and Boyan Kalusevic, CEO of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
Each dinner will include a five-course tasting menu paired with local spirits or beer. To support the mission, the collaborating chefs will purchase produce for the dinner from local urban farms. In keeping with Cherrity Bar's mission of donating its profits, Bradley will donate a portion of the proceeds to the participating urban farm.
The seasonal produce available at the time of each dinner will dictate the menu. The chefs and distiller or brewer will also present each course, and the participating farm will give a presentation outlining the story of the meal.
Bradley and Blaque have finalized the first collaborative menu, which will include items such as jerk pork belly with ginger sweet potato and curry goat with rice and peas.
Interested diners may contact Kuriya directly
to purchase tickets to the June 17 event.
