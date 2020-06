Silver Eagle Beverages Makes $75,000 Contribution to Texas Restaurant Relief Fund

click to enlarge James Dobbins

The Texas Restaurant Relief Fund has expanded its financial support to include restaurants vandalized during recent unrest.

San Antonio-based beer distributor Silver Eagle Beverages has donated $75,000 to the Texas Restaurant Association’s relief fund, which aids independent restaurants and their employees hurt by the COVID-19 crisis.Recently, the TRA also expanded the fund's mission to include helping independent foodservice businesses vandalized during unrest associated with protests over the killing of George Floyd.“Many of our valued restaurant customers are struggling during this time of distress and great financial need,” Silver Eagle CEO John L. Nau III said in a release. “This contribution will focus on providing support to restaurants and their employees throughout South Texas during this difficult time.”In May, Silver Eagle donated $50,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank and another $10,000 to the South Texas Food Bank.