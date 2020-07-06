Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Monday, July 6, 2020

Chef at San Antonio's Jerk Shack to Open New Caribbean Concept at Pearl Bottling Department

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 12:58 PM

Chefs Nicola Blaque and Lionel “Butch” Blache will open a new Caribbean concept called Mi Roti at the Pearl’s Bottling Department this Thursday.

The menu, priced between $10 and $12, will feature an array of fresh proteins and toppings from which customers can build their own roti, a word that describes both a type of flatbread and the popular street-food wrap it's used to create. Diners will be able to add mango chutney, crème and a variety of hot sauces for a finishing touch.



“I've travelled all around the world and always had an affinity for street food from not only my home country, Jamaica, but that of other Caribbean islands, like Trinidad,” Chef Nicola Blaque said in a news release. “Trying something different can be scary, but we're excited to inspire Pearl guests to try roti as a wrap or with our rice or salad bowls.”

Blaque and her husband Cornelius Massey recently made headlines when their acclaimed flagship eatery the Jerk Shack was one of the Top 16 New Restaurants in America by Eater.com and GQ Magazine.

Mi Roti is in the space formerly occupied by Maybelle’s Donuts, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. All offerings will be available for patio service or carryout.

