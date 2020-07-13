San Antonio's CRE8AD8 Claims It's Still Doing Work Under USDA Contract That Wasn't Renewed

click to enlarge
While CRE8ADA8’s contract was not renewed
to continue with the federal Farmers to Families Food Box Program aimed to help feed American families, a social media account associated with CRE8AD8 claims it's still distributing food boxes under a different company name.
If you've been following the saga of San Antonio event planning company CRE8AD8, you'll know that the company and its owner, Gregorio Palomino, have been called out
for reportedly
not meeting expectations
as a contract recipient of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Last week, CRE8AMEAL, the arm of CRE8AD8 that was established to carry out the federal contract, published a Facebook post
that focused on the company’s dedication to the safety and health of their volunteers.
Confused Facebook users were quick to comment, given that CRE8AMEAL and CRE8AD8 were not given an extension to continue the program’s work into August.
In response, a representative of CREA8AMEAL commented, "yes, we are still working this USDA contract and boxes still [sic] being distributed."
"We had many years experience in this arena… we just chose a different name to run part of it under to see the reaction," the comment continued.
Other statements by the CRE8AMEAL representative include that the company provided “images, certificate # and direct phone numbers… positive information to the media,” but that information has not been published because the local “media only wants to provide you a narrative that fills their agenda and feeds your desire to hate.”
The Current
reached out to CRE8AMEAL to request the information mentioned above, but the company did not respond as of press time.
We're all about safety & health first! Our volunteers wore face masks and gloves while helping distribute boxes to...Posted by Cre8ameal on Monday, July 6, 2020
