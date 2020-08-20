VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 20, 2020

San Antonio Brewer Leading Racial Equality Campaign Named to Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 List

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 9:59 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / WEATHEREDSOULSBREWING_MARCUS
  • Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing_marcus
Marcus Baskerville — founder of SA’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co., whose Black is Beautiful campaign for social reform has grabbed international headlines — is one of Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers for 2020.

Wine Enthusiast defines its tastemakers as “people who are making change now, whether they’ve been working in the industry for six months or 16 years.” Its annual list focuses on individuals under 40 who have helped shift the beverage-industry landscape.



Baskerville was recognized for his work on Weathered Souls' Black is Beautiful campaign, an initiative that invites beer makers to partner with his business and produce versions of a stout that raises money for social justice groups. More than 1,000 breweries from around the globe have signed up.

“It is still just beer to me, but the beer is what brings attention to the message,” Baskerville told WE. “It’s the message and the actual commitment to the work is what is most important. If we can do this in the long term, we can change the world.”

Baskerville is one of two brewers on the 2020 list — and one of two Texans. William Chris Vineyards cofounder and winemaker Chris Brundrett is also featured for his work for legislation that ensures wines labeled with a Lone Star State appellation are 100% Texas-grown. The current requirement is a minimum of 75% state-grown.

For a complete list of breweries producing their own version of the Black is Beautiful stout, check out the campaign’s website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Taqueria Serves Straight-Up Warning: 'No Mask, No Tacos' Read More

  2. San Antonio Favorite Alamo Candy Company Moves to Bigger Digs on Hildebrand Street Read More

  3. Brew Monkey Beer Co., San Antonio’s Newest Craft Brewery, to Open August 29 Read More

  4. Texas-Based Twin Liquors Cancels Dollar Sale Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Read More

  5. City of San Antonio Issues Citations to Northside Bar The Well for COVID-19 Order Violations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation