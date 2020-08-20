San Antonio Brewer Leading Racial Equality Campaign Named to Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 List

click image
-
Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing_marcus
Marcus Baskerville — founder of SA’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co., whose Black is Beautiful
campaign for social reform has grabbed international headlines — is one of Wine Enthusiast’s
40 Under 40 Tastemakers for 2020.
Wine Enthusiast
defines its tastemakers as “people who are making change now, whether they’ve been working in the industry for six months or 16 years.” Its annual list focuses on individuals under 40 who have helped shift the beverage-industry landscape.
Baskerville was recognized for his work on Weathered Souls' Black is Beautiful campaign, an initiative that invites beer makers to partner with his business and produce versions of a stout that raises money for social justice groups. More than 1,000 breweries from around the globe have signed up.
“It is still just beer to me, but the beer is what brings attention to the message,” Baskerville told WE
. “It’s the message and the actual commitment to the work is what is most important. If we can do this in the long term, we can change the world.”
Baskerville is one of two brewers on the 2020 list — and one of two Texans. William Chris Vineyards cofounder and winemaker Chris Brundrett is also featured for his work for legislation that ensures wines labeled with a Lone Star State appellation are 100% Texas-grown. The current requirement is a minimum of 75% state-grown.
For a complete list of breweries producing their own version of the Black is Beautiful stout, check out the campaign’s website
.
