San Antonio restauranteur Blanca Aldaco to host free cooking segment from home kitchen
By Nina Rangel
September 14, 2020
Blanca Aldaco whips up authentic Mexican fare at a charity evening in 2018.
Those who love the iconic Enchiladas Verdes from Aldaco's should clear their evening for a special at-home cooking segment hosted by Blanca Aldaco herself Monday evening via Zoom.
Aldaco has partnered with Renée Yanta, now running to represent Place 1 on the Texas Fourth District Court of Appeals, to share coveted Aldaco's enchilada-making secrets, while mixing in information about the Chief Justice position and Yanta’s quest to return to the bench.
Yanta was a judge of the Texas 150th District Court from 2014 to 2018.
The free home cooking event will take place Monday, September 14 from 5:30-6:30 via Zoom and Facebook Live. Those interested in viewing can register via Eventbrite
.
