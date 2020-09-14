No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 14, 2020

San Antonio restauranteur Blanca Aldaco to host free cooking segment from home kitchen

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click image Blanca Aldaco whips up authentic Mexican fare at a charity evening in 2018. - INSTAGRAM / DYACAMPOS
  • Instagram / dyacampos
  • Blanca Aldaco whips up authentic Mexican fare at a charity evening in 2018.
Those who love the iconic Enchiladas Verdes from Aldaco's should clear their evening for a special at-home cooking segment hosted by Blanca Aldaco herself Monday evening via Zoom.

Aldaco has partnered with Renée Yanta, now running to represent Place 1 on the Texas Fourth District Court of Appeals, to share coveted Aldaco's enchilada-making secrets, while mixing in information about the Chief Justice position and Yanta’s quest to return to the bench.



Yanta was a judge of the Texas 150th District Court from 2014 to 2018.

The free home cooking event will take place Monday, September 14 from 5:30-6:30 via Zoom and Facebook Live. Those interested in viewing can register via Eventbrite.

