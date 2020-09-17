No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 17, 2020

New San Antonio cocktail spot Amor Eterno ropes in pop-up ¡Bucho! to serve ‘Tejano street fare’

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 1:11 PM

click image The the crew behind ¡Bucho!: Jerry Moreno, Sohayla Hendrix, and Gino Vidal. - INSTAGRAM / BUCHOSATX
  • Instagram / buchosatx
  • The the crew behind ¡Bucho!: Jerry Moreno, Sohayla Hendrix, and Gino Vidal.
Newly unveiled Southtown cocktail bar Amor Eterno has struck a partnership with popular pop-up ¡Bucho! to provide a selection of chef-prepared bar eats that fit the drinkery’s Puro SA vibe.

¡Bucho! is operated by Jerry Moreno, Sohayla Hendrix and Gino Vidal, who have more than 30 years of combined experience in the service industry. The trio's SA-inspired, locally sourced fare seems like an easy fit with Amor Eterno’s homage to old-school San Antonio.



The Amor Eterno food menu will feature items such as mini-tacos with various filling options, chipotle agave wings, Tejano Cubano sliders, a Puro San Anto grilled-cheese sandwich and elote tater tots, among other choices.

Amor Eterno, helmed by the owners of Southtown's iconic Bar America and St. Mary's Strip hotspot Squeezebox, is scheduled to open this fall. It will be located at 540 S. Presa St., in the space formerly occupied by Don Martin's Coffee Co.

