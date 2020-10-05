No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 5, 2020

San Antonio’s Crepeccino reopens its doors to show off open kitchen revamp, new menu items

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CREPECCINO
  • Courtesy Crepeccino
Crepeccino, a local creperie and cafe that specializes in coffee, chocolates, crepes and waffles, has made the best of COVID-era downtime by upgrading its shop and introducing new menu items.

The Northwest-side restaurant has invested in a renovation that includes an expanded kitchen fitted with plexiglass that allows guests to watch Crepeccino’s chef create their order right before their eyes.



Creppecino’s newly expanded kitchen space has allowed the staff to broaden the offerings to include six new savory crepes with a Texas twist.

The new menu features a King Ranch Chicken Crepe, which is inspired by the quintessential Texas casserole and filled with chicken, tomato, bell peppers, onion, jalapeños and blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Crepeccino has also installed an authentic, French-imported gelato machine, which the team has used to develop its own homemade gelato line using fresh fruits rather than artificial flavorings.

Crepeccino is located at 5500 Babcock Road #104. The crepe shop is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

