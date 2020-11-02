No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 2, 2020

One dead, five injured in weekend violence near Northwest San Antonio bar The Well

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / THEWELLSANANTONIO
  • Instagram / thewellsanantonio
San Antonio police are investigating a shooting near Northwest San Antonio bar The Well that left one person dead and five wounded, KENS5 reports.

According to the station, SAPD officials believe an altercation took place as people were leaving the establishment around 2 a.m. Sunday. An ensuing shootout took place between three vehicles at an intersection near the 5500 block of UTSA Boulevard, where The Well is located.



KENS reports that at least two vehicles had bullet holes in them and one person died. Authorities haven't released the deceased's name, but police told the station he was 18.

No arrests have been reported.

This isn't the first time authorities have been called to the area around The Well over the past year.

Those incidents have included a not-so-silent night last Christmas, a driver who fled after running over two patrons and — most recently — "multiple complaints about large crowds and insufficient social distancing,” which led to a 30-day suspension of the the nightspot’s alcohol permit.

