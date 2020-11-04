No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Chef Jason Dady's San Antonio restaurant Range reopens Wednesday with new menu, hours

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / RANGESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / rangesanantonio
After a months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chef Jason Dady’s modern American chophouse Range will reopen with new menu items and updated hours Wednesday.

“Happy to be back at ‘Home on the Range,’” read a Monday Facebook post from the chef. “@rangesanantonio is reopening Wednesday. Come see us for our new comfort food menu. We all are gonna need it!!”



The new menu offers cozy, cold-weather favorites such as smoked brisket chili — featuring pit-smoked brisket, red and white beans, sharp cheddar cheese and white onion — and honey-glazed, cast iron-seared Wagyu meatloaf with San Marzano tomato sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.

For those looking to sate a sweet tooth, Dady's also serving up new dessert offerings: lemon ricotta cake, Mississippi mud pie and vanilla bourbon panna cotta. House cocktails include a Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned and El Tequileno Blanco Ranch Water.

Range will open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the bar will remain open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Range is located within the Embassy Suites Riverwalk hotel at 125 Houston Street.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

  • Menu
    Range

    • 125 E. Houston St. River Walk
    • phone (210 ) 227-4455

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. One-price Mexican restaurant Cervecería Chapultepec opening second San Antonio location Read More

  2. One dead, five injured in weekend violence near Northwest San Antonio bar The Well Read More

  3. New delivery-only fried chicken concept to open in San Antonio next month Read More

  4. San Antonio breweries Dorćol and Roadmap release collaborative brew: HighRoad Imperial Red IPA Read More

  5. Rib-shaped pork patty fans rejoice: McDonald’s bringing back cult favorite McRib Sandwich Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation