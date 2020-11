Chef Jason Dady's San Antonio restaurant Range reopens Wednesday with new menu, hours

click image Instagram / rangesanantonio

After a months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chef Jason Dady’s modern American chophouse Range will reopen with new menu items and updated hours Wednesday.“Happy to be back at ‘Home on the Range,’” read a Monday Facebook post from the chef. “@rangesanantonio is reopening Wednesday. Come see us for our new comfort food menu. We all are gonna need it!!”The new menu offers cozy, cold-weather favorites such as smoked brisket chili — featuring pit-smoked brisket, red and white beans, sharp cheddar cheese and white onion — and honey-glazed, cast iron-seared Wagyu meatloaf with San Marzano tomato sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.For those looking to sate a sweet tooth, Dady's also serving up new dessert offerings: lemon ricotta cake, Mississippi mud pie and vanilla bourbon panna cotta. House cocktails include a Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned and El Tequileno Blanco Ranch Water.Range will open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the bar will remain open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Range is located within the Embassy Suites Riverwalk hotel at 125 Houston Street.