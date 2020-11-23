No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

Team of San Antonio bartenders dominates the 2020 Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge The winning cocktail features a generous pour of Garrison Brothers bourbon touched with notes of fruit and rosemary. - COURTESY GARRISON BROTHERS
  • Courtesy Garrison Brothers
  • The winning cocktail features a generous pour of Garrison Brothers bourbon touched with notes of fruit and rosemary.
Congratulations are in order for a team of San Antonio bartenders.

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, 2020’s Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl competition concluded last week via a virtual judging. The Alamo City group came out on top in the contest, which pitted bartenders from five Texas cities against each other to create a new bourbon cocktail.



San Antonians Trinh Quan Huy-Philip, Michelle Stephenson, Johnny Yumol, Cruz Gutierrez and Gladys Estrada made up the victorious team. Their aptly named Alamo City cocktail featured a generous pour of Garrison Brothers bourbon touched with notes of fruit and rosemary.

The team will now split a $12,500 prize.

“It was very satisfying to see how creative our city's craft bartenders proved after COVID-19 rendered them limited in selection of ingredients,” said Estrada, who works at downtown restaurant Range. “I had a blast trying everyone's idea of an SA cocktail but eventually ended with the first cocktail we tried.”

Yumol offered his Alamo Heights-area Bar Du Mon Ami as a safe and sanitized practice space for the team, and that's where the winning drink was born.

“I had not worked behind the bar with any of these bartenders, but it was great that we came together as if we've been working together for ages,” Yumol told the Current. “I think that says something about the bond San Antonio bartenders have with each other.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio restaurants are offering individual Thanksgiving plates Read More

  2. Prepare your pocketbook for parking lot changes at San Antonio’s Pearl development Read More

  3. Texas Monthly features 14 San Antonio taquerias, calling them some of the best in the state Read More

  4. San Antonio's Bar Du Mon Ami prepares to close amid second COVID spike — possibly forever Read More

  5. Downtown San Antonio luxury hotels offering curbside Thanksgiving packages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation