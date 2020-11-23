Team of San Antonio bartenders dominates the 2020 Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl

click to enlarge
The winning cocktail features a generous pour of Garrison Brothers bourbon touched with notes of fruit and rosemary.
Congratulations are in order for a team of San Antonio bartenders.
After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, 2020’s Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl
competition concluded last week via a virtual judging. The Alamo City group came out on top in the contest, which pitted bartenders from five Texas cities against each other to create a new bourbon cocktail.
San Antonians Trinh Quan Huy-Philip, Michelle Stephenson, Johnny Yumol, Cruz Gutierrez and Gladys Estrada made up the victorious team. Their aptly named Alamo City cocktail featured a generous pour of Garrison Brothers bourbon touched with notes of fruit and rosemary.
The team will now split a $12,500 prize.
“It was very satisfying to see how creative our city's craft bartenders proved after COVID-19 rendered them limited in selection of ingredients,” said Estrada, who works at downtown restaurant Range. “I had a blast trying everyone's idea of an SA cocktail but eventually ended with the first cocktail we tried.”
Yumol offered his Alamo Heights-area Bar Du Mon Ami as a safe and sanitized practice space for the team, and that's where the winning drink was born.
“I had not worked behind the bar with any of these bartenders, but it was great that we came together as if we've been working together for ages,” Yumol told the Current
. “I think that says something about the bond San Antonio bartenders have with each other.”
