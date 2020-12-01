San Antonio-based Taco Cabana unveils frozen candy cane margaritas, because why not?
When we wrote about SA-born Taco Cabana’s Pumpkin Spice margarita back in October
, we thought it would be the weirdest, most unnecessary margarita flavor we’d see this holiday season.
Turns out we were wrong.
Starting Tuesday, TC locations across Texas will dole out a series of holiday-inspired beverages, including a rum tea punch, cinnamon-spiced cafe de olla and two new margarita flavors: apple spice and candy cane. Ho ho ho.
The new rum tea punch is served hot and made with Bacardi Rum, while the non-alcoholic cafe de olla — loosely based on a traditional Mexican favorite — features hints of sugar and cinnamon.
Meanwhile, the apple spice and candy cane margaritas probably taste exactly how they sound. Which means they'll undoubtedly appeal to some sweet-toothed holiday imbibers and elicit gags of revulsion from others.
The new beverages all sell for $3 at participating Texas Taco Cabana locations.
