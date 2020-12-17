Greenies Urban Farm to donate 1,000 pounds of healthy superfoods to San Antonio families
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM
The Agrilife Extension Service is working with Debra Dockery Architects and Dunaway Associates L.P. to create the Greenies complex.
Two months after planting its inaugural crops, Bexar County’s Greenies Urban Farm will distribute
its first harvest of superfoods to low income San Antonio families on Friday.
“It’s the right time to get the ‘food is medicine’ message out as vitamin deficiencies lead to … hospital beds taken during the COVID [pandemic] and flu season,” Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said in a release.
Greenies is located in Calvert's East Side district, occupying a once-vacant lot across from Loop 1604 on Sherman Street between North Gevers and Hudson streets. The food distribution will take place at the farm at 1 p.m.
A new program from the urban farm will provide free superfoods such as kale, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower and collard greens to patients at the county’s medical clinics and those enrolled in University Health System’s Carelink insurance program.
These nutrient-packed veggies can improve the healthcare outcomes for those with top medical ailments and who cannot afford natural foods, according to program organizers.
Greenies' 10-acre tract has been transformed into a greenspace that will eventually include demonstration and teaching gardens, an outdoor classroom and kitchen, a 300-person event center, a farmer’s market and more.
