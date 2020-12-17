No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Greenies Urban Farm to donate 1,000 pounds of healthy superfoods to San Antonio families

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click image The Agrilife Extension Service is working with Debra Dockery Architects and Dunaway Associates L.P. to create the Greenies complex. - INSTAGRAM / DUNAWAYASSOCIATES
  • Instagram / dunawayassociates
  • The Agrilife Extension Service is working with Debra Dockery Architects and Dunaway Associates L.P. to create the Greenies complex.
Two months after planting its inaugural crops, Bexar County’s Greenies Urban Farm will distribute its first harvest of superfoods to low income San Antonio families on Friday.

“It’s the right time to get the ‘food is medicine’ message out as vitamin deficiencies lead to … hospital beds taken during the COVID [pandemic] and flu season,” Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said in a release.



Greenies is located in Calvert's East Side district, occupying a once-vacant lot across from Loop 1604 on Sherman Street between North Gevers and Hudson streets. The food distribution will take place at the farm at 1 p.m.

A new program from the urban farm will provide free superfoods such as kale, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower and collard greens to patients at the county’s medical clinics and those enrolled in University Health System’s Carelink insurance program.

These nutrient-packed veggies can improve the healthcare outcomes for those with top medical ailments and who cannot afford natural foods, according to  program organizers.

Greenies' 10-acre tract has been transformed into a greenspace that will eventually include demonstration and teaching gardens, an outdoor classroom and kitchen, a 300-person event center, a farmer’s market and more.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Gov. Greg Abbott’s craven silence on COVID-19 puts his political ambitions ahead of Texans’ lives
Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now
Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now Read More

  2. Dough Pizzeria temporarily closing both San Antonio locations to ensure safety of staff Read More

  3. Awaited downtown San Antonio tiki bar Hugman's Oasis set to open in early 2021 Read More

  4. Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location Read More

  5. Owner of San Antonio's Hot Joy tweets pic of robber, threatens to 'cover him in crab fat caramel' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation