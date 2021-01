San Antonio's 2021 Cowboy Breakfast will be a private event due to COVID-19 pandemic

click to enlarge Ismael Rodriguez

If you’re one of the tens of thousands of folks who make the annual pilgrimage for free breakfast tacos at the Cowboy Breakfast, we’ve got upsetting news.The unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will be a private event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mySA reports Chuck Christian, vice chairman for the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation, told the news site that his organizers will deliver tacos to local nonprofits that helped the community during the pandemic. But it will forgo hosting the huge public event that usually takes over the parking lot of Cowboys Dance Hall.The 42-year-old breakfast relies on sponsors and volunteers facilitate the festivities, which fund scholarships for St. Philip's College culinary arts students.Before it retooled, the 2021 Cowboy Breakfast was expected to welcome 31,000 hungry San Antonians looking to kick off Rodeo festivities with coffee, wings and tacos. Last year, the event dished out 12,000 egg tacos, 10,000 beef tacos, 8,000 biscuits and 5,000 potato and egg tacos.