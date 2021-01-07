No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 7, 2021

San Antonio's 2021 Cowboy Breakfast will be a private event due to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM

If you’re one of the tens of thousands of folks who make the annual pilgrimage for free breakfast tacos at the Cowboy Breakfast, we’ve got upsetting news.

The unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will be a private event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mySA reports.



Chuck Christian, vice chairman for the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation, told the news site that his organizers will deliver tacos to local nonprofits that helped the community during the pandemic. But it will forgo hosting the huge public event that usually takes over the parking lot of Cowboys Dance Hall.

The 42-year-old breakfast relies on sponsors and volunteers facilitate the festivities, which fund scholarships for St. Philip's College culinary arts students.

Before it retooled, the 2021 Cowboy Breakfast was expected to welcome 31,000 hungry San Antonians looking to kick off Rodeo festivities with coffee, wings and tacos. Last year, the event dished out 12,000 egg tacos, 10,000 beef tacos, 8,000 biscuits and 5,000 potato and egg tacos.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

