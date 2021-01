Soul-food staple Mrs. Kitchen reveals grand opening date for Northeast San Antonio relocation

click image Instagram / breaking.bread.in.sa

East Side transplant Mrs. Kitchen will resume slinging soul food next month in the Windcrest area, according to economic development officials for the suburb.The new Mrs. Kitchen will make its debut at noon on Sunday, January 24, the Windcrest Economic Development Corp. said in a Facebook post this week.Owner Garlan McPherson recently moved the restaurant from its original location at 2242 E. Commerce St., setting his sights on an 8,000-square-foot location in the northeastern suburbs.The new space at 5237 Walzem Road will give guests a bigger dining room where they can enjoy their fried chicken, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, meatloaf and collard greens.According to Mrs. Kitchen’s Facebook page, the eatery will be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.