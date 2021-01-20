No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Revolucion Coffee + Juice opens third San Antonio location, this one with rooftop view of North Side

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 2:36 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / REVOLUCION_SATXRIM
  • Instagram / revolucion_satxrim
Revolucion Coffee + Juice is now welcoming guests to its third location, which  serves up a rooftop view along with an array of java and fresh juices.

The homegrown chain has been touting plans for a third location since late 2019 but last weekend finally opened the doors on the new outpost located in the North Side's Rim development, MySA reports.



"Even before we opened our doors, people were excited and trying to get in," Jay Kazen, Revolucion's director of brand marketing, told the news site. "It's something that the Rim really needs. ... It's a great space for people to come work on a computer, hang, to meet clients, go up on the rooftop and relax. It's just a really good environment.”

Revolucion offers coffee drinks, cold-pressed juices, tacos, salads, acai bowls and other dishes made with health-focused ingredients. The shop also boasts a menu of cocktails, wine and beer.

The Rim’s Revolucion location, located at at 5846 Worth Parkway, Suite 109, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

