Thursday, February 11, 2021

San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar to host event for Black-owned, vegan-friendly businesses

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM

Locals interested in supporting Black-owned and vegan-friendly businesses will be able to do both on Sunday, February 28, as Cherrity Bar hosts the city's first-ever Vegan Family Reunion.

Hosted by Rooted Vegan Cuisine — a San Antonio vegan restaurant pop-up-turned-frozen-food-purveyor — the event will bring together some 20 small businesses that check both boxes, including restaurants, clothiers, jewelry artists, beauty brands and more.



Southern Roots Vegan Bakery, Rwandan artist Alain Boris, holistic lifestyle brand Amarna Nutrition & Wellness and Mello’s Vegan Gumbo are among the confirmed vendors for the free gathering, which runs from 1-3 p.m.

The event ties in with Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, an annual event that raises money for the San Antonio Food Bank while building exposure for Black-owned food businesses.

The Reunion will raise money for the Food Bank and other community-focused nonprofits, including Black Outside Inc. and The Black Freedom Factory, via an online art auction, raffle prizes and more. More information is available on Vegan Family Reunion's Instagram account.

