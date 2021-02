3 San Antonio strip clubs slapped for violating city’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

click image Unsplash / Eric Nopanen

Since February 12, the city has slapped three San Antonio strip clubs — XTC Cabaret, The Palace Gentleman's Club and Perfect 10 Men's Club — with citations for failing to follow pandemic-related safety protocols, according to online records In the case of XTC, the club was cited for after inspectors found a bartender not wearing a mask where required, records show. The location was also not operating with a required certificate of occupancy, according to the city filing.At the Palace, customers weren't wearing masks where required, city inspectors reported.And at Perfect 10, employees and guests weren't wearing masks, the city report shows. Some inside the club also weren't observing social distancing where it was required, according to the document.San Antonio's Development Services Department, Center City Development and Operations Department, along with SAPD and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the city’s Public Health Emergency Declaration.Officials conduct regular inspections of businesses that serve the public — not just at strip clubs.