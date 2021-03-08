San Antonio’s men's club XTC Cabaret cited for operating without papers — again

click to enlarge
-
Google Maps
-
City officials closed down XTC Cabaret in late November, alleging it had racked up a half dozen violations of COVID-19 protocols.
Counting three new city citations over the weekend, San Antonio gentleman’s club XTC Cabaret has racked up a total of eight since January 1, TV station KSAT reports
.
The write-ups are the latest rounds in an ongoing fight between the city and the Northside strip bar, which have been locked in a months-long legal dispute over its continued operation.
On Monday, March 1, city officials cited XTC after an inspector found it was open without a valid certificate of occupancy, according to KSAT
The inspector noted that despite its lack of a certificate of occupancy, power was connected to the club, located at 2023 Sable Lane, and vehicles were in its parking lot, the station reports. According to city documents, the inspector also reached out to SAPD's vice department.
Despite the power being cut off on March 2, XTC received another citation on Friday, March 5 — again for operating without a certificate of occupancy, the station reports.
Then, on March 6, the city slapped XTC with two citations for operating without permits, according to KSAT. By that point, SAWS had cut off the establishment’s water and CPS Energy had disconnected its electricity.
Last month
, inspectors cited the club after they found a bartender not wearing a mask where required, records also show. According to the city filing, the location was also without a certificate of occupancy at that time.
In December, XTC and the city sued each other
in state District Court. The club asked the court to restore its certificate of occupancy, which the city rescinded after it citing the business for COVID-19 protocol violations. Those violations included a lack of face masks and failure to observe social distancing rules.
The city wants to close the club and board up the building for a year, according to its legal filing. Rather than focus on pandemic code violations its suit, the city alleges the club has been a hive of criminal activity.
In a statement supplied the Current
in December, city spokeswoman Laura Mayes said police have received more than 300 service calls to the club over the past two years.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.