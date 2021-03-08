No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 8, 2021

San Antonio’s men's club XTC Cabaret cited for operating without papers — again

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge City officials closed down XTC Cabaret in late November, alleging it had racked up a half dozen violations of COVID-19 protocols. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • City officials closed down XTC Cabaret in late November, alleging it had racked up a half dozen violations of COVID-19 protocols.
Counting three new city citations over the weekend, San Antonio gentleman’s club XTC Cabaret has racked up a total of eight since January 1, TV station KSAT reports.

The write-ups are the latest rounds in an ongoing fight between the city and the Northside strip bar, which have been locked in a months-long legal dispute over its continued operation.



On Monday, March 1, city officials cited XTC after an inspector found it was open without a valid certificate of occupancy, according to KSAT

The inspector noted that despite its lack of a certificate of occupancy, power was connected to the club, located at 2023 Sable Lane, and vehicles were in its parking lot, the station reports. According to city documents, the inspector also reached out to SAPD's vice department.

Despite the power being cut off on March 2, XTC received another citation on Friday, March 5 — again for operating without a certificate of occupancy, the station reports.

Then, on March 6, the city slapped XTC with two citations for operating without permits, according to KSAT. By that point, SAWS had cut off the establishment’s water and CPS Energy had disconnected its electricity.

Last month, inspectors cited the club after they found a bartender not wearing a mask where required, records also show. According to the city filing, the location was also without a certificate of occupancy at that time.

In December, XTC and the city sued each other in state District Court. The club asked the court to restore its certificate of occupancy, which the city rescinded after it citing the business for COVID-19 protocol violations. Those violations included a lack of face masks and failure to observe social distancing rules.

The city wants to close the club and board up the building for a year, according to its legal filing. Rather than focus on pandemic code violations its suit, the city alleges the club has been a hive of criminal activity.

In a statement supplied the Current in December, city spokeswoman Laura Mayes said police have received more than 300 service calls to the club over the past two years.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based H-E-B reverses stance, will continue to 'expect shoppers' to wear masks in stores Read More

  2. Here's where you can find out which San Antonio businesses still require patrons to wear masks Read More

  3. San Antonio brewer faces accusations it misused money from Black Is Beautiful campaign Read More

  4. Face masks, Stefan Bowers: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  5. Owner behind San Antonio craft-cocktail mainstay Bar 1919 opens luxe new spot at The Rim Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation