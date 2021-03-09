No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

San Antonio self-serve taproom The Dooryard will offer Sunday brunch starting this week

Posted By on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge A frittata and kale salad will also be on The Dooryard's new brunch menu. - COURTESY THE DOORYARD
  • Courtesy The Dooryard
  • A frittata and kale salad will also be on The Dooryard's new brunch menu.
SA will gain another outdoor brunch spot this weekend: self-serve taproom The Dooryard is rolling out new Sunday menu heavy on hearty breakfast fare.

The spot, which opened in December, features a large dog- and family-friendly patio as well as a tapwall with a rotating menu of 30 craft beers from all over Texas. Its self-service model allows guests to serve their own beer straight from the tap without having to engage a server.



The new brunch offerings include stick-to-your-ribs classics including biscuits in homemade sausage gravy and Southern staple shrimp and grits. For those who like to brunch on the lighter side, the menu will also include a frittata and a kale salad.

Located at 4503 De Zavala Road, The Dooryard is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday brunch will be served from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

