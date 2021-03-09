Tuesday, March 9, 2021
San Antonio self-serve taproom The Dooryard will offer Sunday brunch starting this week
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy The Dooryard
-
A frittata and kale salad will also be on The Dooryard's new brunch menu.
SA will gain another outdoor brunch spot this weekend: self-serve taproom The Dooryard is rolling out new Sunday menu heavy on hearty breakfast fare.
The spot, which opened in December
, features a large dog- and family-friendly patio as well as a tapwall with a rotating menu of 30 craft beers from all over Texas. Its self-service model allows guests to serve their own beer straight from the tap without having to engage a server.
The new brunch offerings include stick-to-your-ribs classics including biscuits in homemade sausage gravy and Southern staple shrimp and grits. For those who like to brunch on the lighter side, the menu will also include a frittata and a kale salad.
Located at 4503 De Zavala Road, The Dooryard is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday brunch will be served from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: The Dooryard, taproom, self-serve, northwest San Antonio, new restaurant, new taproom, beers, COVID-19, COVID 19, Facebook, event, grand opening, brunch, Sunday brunch, new brunch, menu, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.