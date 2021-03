San Antonio self-serve taproom The Dooryard will offer Sunday brunch starting this week

click to enlarge Courtesy The Dooryard

A frittata and kale salad will also be on The Dooryard's new brunch menu.

SA will gain another outdoor brunch spot this weekend: self-serve taproom The Dooryard is rolling out new Sunday menu heavy on hearty breakfast fare.The spot, which opened in December , features a large dog- and family-friendly patio as well as a tapwall with a rotating menu of 30 craft beers from all over Texas. Its self-service model allows guests to serve their own beer straight from the tap without having to engage a server.The new brunch offerings include stick-to-your-ribs classics including biscuits in homemade sausage gravy and Southern staple shrimp and grits. For those who like to brunch on the lighter side, the menu will also include a frittata and a kale salad.Located at 4503 De Zavala Road, The Dooryard is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday brunch will be served from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.