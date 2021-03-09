No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Southtown eateries Maverick Texas Brasserie and Rosario’s duke it out over proposed building plans

Posted By on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM

The owner of Southtown's Maverick Texas Brasserie is asking for community help to halt a nearby construction project that he argues could put his restaurant out of business.

Restaurateur Lisa Wong in December applied to the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) for approval to demolish a large part of the former El Mirador restaurant at 722 S. St. Mary’s St. and prep the space for an expansion of her popular Mexican food spot Rosario's.



The proposed design includes a 20-foot wall built six inches from Maverick's patio space. The owner of the brasserie said the structure would block airflow and natural light, rendering the spacious patio unusable.

“It would change the character of the dining experience dramatically,” Maverick owner Peter Selig told the San Antonio Report.

Selig also told the news outlet there’s “ample room for a wonderful design for Rosario’s on the current site without devastating their adjoining business.” He further argues that Wong's plan allows for just 30 parking spaces, which will worsen an already tight parking situation for nearby businesses.

In December comments to the HDRC, Wong said she's willing to be flexible about her plans for the site to ensure it gains approval.

“I’ve been part of the neighborhood for the last 30 years,” the San Antonio Report quotes her as saying. “You have my commitment there, and any other issues that we need to work through, you have my commitment as well. The project is very important to me.”

Maverick Texas Brasserie, which was recognized by Wine Enthusiast Magazine as one of the 100 best wine restaurants in America in 2019, has taken to social media and petition site change.org for support as it asks Wong to amend her building plans.

“Our goal is to work with the King William & La Vaca Historic Neighborhood Associations and the Historic Design Review Commission to build a neighborhood with integrity and respect for all who live and do business here,” Maverick’s change.org petition states.

“Please show your support and request a new design that doesn't block the Maverick patio or overwhelm the parking demand. Let's work together to be good neighbors and create a new Rosario's plan that works for all of us.”

According to the San Antonio Report, commissioners overseeing Wednesday’s HDRC meeting voted to delay consideration of Wong’s application. It's now scheduled for March 17.

