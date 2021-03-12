No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, March 12, 2021

Little Rhein Prost Haus to open next week at San Antonio’s historic La Villita

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM

click image Little Rhein Prost Haus, located at historic La Villita, will open next week. - INSTAGRAM / LITTLERHEINPROSTHAUS
  • Instagram / littlerheinprosthaus
  • Little Rhein Prost Haus, located at historic La Villita, will open next week.
Mad Dogs Management Group, operator of several downtown-area bars and restaurants, next week will throw open the doors on its latest venture, Little Rhein Prost Haus.

The new Bavarian concept is a remake of the group's Little Rhein Steak House, located in La Villita. The eatery underwent a remodel during a recent closure, and Monday, March 15 will mark its first day back in operation.



In addition to a restaurant and bier hall, the revamped Little Rhein will include a party room and an opera haus featuring dinner with entertainment. Its two bier garten patios overlook the San Antonio River.

The eatery will feature 20 draft beers — many imported directly from Munich — plus a selection of local craft suds brewed in German styles. In addition to liter-sized biersteins, it will offer sampler flights of the brews. The bar also will stock the largest selection of schnapps in Texas, according to Mad Dogs.

The Bavarian bites will include schnitzels of various types, along with German potato salads, brats, sauerkraut, homemade beer cheese, grain mustards and apple strudel. For the less neugierig, the bier garten will also offer burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads.

The Little Rhein is located at 231 S. Alamo St., near the Arneson River Theatre.

