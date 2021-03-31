Wednesday, March 31, 2021
New San Antonio eatery Glass and Plate debuts daily happy hour menu featuring oysters, frozen cocktails
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 10:08 AM
has unveiled a daily happy hour menu featuring snacks and boozy treats which will be available starting Tuesday.
Happy hour snacks include $1 fresh-shucked oysters, Cotija Cheese Fries and Popcorn Chicken with Bloody Mary BBQ sauce. Mid-afternoon libations will be priced between $4 and $6 and include domestic and import beers, wine, margaritas and frozen daiquiris.
“Hang out after lunch … and enjoy some great food and drink specials on our patio, in our dining area or at our oversized bar,” owner Justin Ward said in a release.
Happy Hour is offered from 3 to 6 p.m. daily, in addition to their regular menu. Glass and Plate, located at 4212 McCullough Ave, is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
