San Antonio burger haven Papa’s to open new location on West Side

Papa’s Burgers will head back to SA’s West side next month to open a new location.

Robert Walker, owner of nationally acclaimed burger joint Papa’s Burgers, will head back to San Antonio’s West Side next month when his business opens a new location, MySA reports.Once voted the purveyor of the Best Burger in Texas by website Eat This, Not That, Papa’s was forced to close its original West Side location last November when the landlord didn’t renew its lease. Now, the news site reports, Walker will open a new freestanding eatery in mid April at 972 SW 36th St., about a half mile away from the old digs.Papa’s opened a second location last April at the corner of San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Drive. However, Walker told MySA the new West Side location will serve as its business headquarters.The new Papa’s will offer seating for 80, an outdoor patio space and an extensive menu of hamburgers, sandwiches and hot dogs.