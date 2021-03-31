No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The Gus's Fried Chicken chain bringing its 'world famous' hot chicken to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 2:01 PM

click image Tennessee-based Gus's Fried Chicken is bringing its "world famous” fried yardbird to the Alamo City. - INSTAGRAM / PHILEATS_
  • Instagram / phileats_
  • Tennessee-based Gus's Fried Chicken is bringing its "world famous” fried yardbird to the Alamo City.
Tennessee-based Gus's Fried Chicken will open a spot selling its "world famous” yardbird in the Alamo City, MySA reports.

After adding locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston, the chain known for hot-and-spicy chicken will open in Southtown, across the street from Rosario’s.



A bright yellow sign already hangs near the building's entrance. However, it's unclear when Southtown visitors will get a taste of the self-proclaimed "world famous” chicken. Corporate contacts for the chain weren't immediately available for comment, MySA reports.

According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project was originally scheduled for completion last September, the news site reports.

Those interested in the new spot can expect two- to three-piece fried chicken plates as well as classic sides such as baked beans, potato salad, fried okra and macaroni and cheese.

