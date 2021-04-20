Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

San Antonio bar Evil Olive hosting watch party for San Antonio chef in finale of TV’s 'Hell's Kitchen’

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis is a finalist in the current season of FOX-TV's cooking contest Hell's Kitchen. - PHOTO COURTESY MARY LOU DAVIS
  • Photo Courtesy Mary Lou Davis
  • San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis is a finalist in the current season of FOX-TV's cooking contest Hell's Kitchen.
Alamo City chef Mary Lou Davis has been duking it out on the latest season of FOX-TV cooking contest Hell's Kitchen since January, besting 16 other chefs for a spot in this week’s finale.

Folks who'd like to rub elbows with other HK fans — and Davis herself — during the final episode can do so Thursday at Northeast San Antonio bar Evil Olive, which has been hosting watch parties for recent episodes of the show.



The season-ender will reveal how Davis stacks up against other finalists vying to become the next head honcha at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen restaurant in California. We say "honcha" here because this season marks the sixth all-female finale for the show.

Also worth noting: the winner scores a hefty cash prize of $250,000.

Davis has worked at several San Antonio eateries, most recently holding the position of chef de cuisine at Whiskey Cake at the Shops at La Cantera. The finale gets underway at 7 p.m.

