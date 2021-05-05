Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Another female chef from San Antonio will compete on one of Gordon Ramsay's cooking shows

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio chef Emily Hersch will appear in the upcoming season of Fox's “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” with Gordon Ramsay. - PHOTO COURTESY EMILY HERSCH
  • Photo Courtesy Emily Hersch
  • San Antonio chef Emily Hersch will appear in the upcoming season of Fox's “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” with Gordon Ramsay.
Local foodies will soon have another reason to set their DVRs.

San Antonio chef Emily Hersch of Jason Dady's Jardín Restaurant revealed Wednesday that she'll appear in the upcoming season of Fox TV's Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns, hosted by Gordon Ramsay.



Hersch's announcement comes weeks after Alamo City chef Mary Lou Davis landed in the finals of Ramsay's other culinary competition show, plain old Hell's Kitchen. And mere days after the Current reported that Ocho chef Jesse Kuykendall will represent the SA on Food Network’s Chopped.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns features 18 chefs ages 23 and younger duking it out for a chance to be crowned head chef at a Ramsay-owned eatery in Las Vegas.

Hersch has cooked in metros including New York City, Las Vegas and Austin, cutting her teeth with big names in the industry including Dady and NYC chef Amanda Cohen.

Hersch is best known for her skills with vegetarian and vegan cuisine, but her  Jardín boss Dady — an old hand at culinary competition shows — helped her navigate the intricacies of cooking meat ahead of her appearance.

The new season of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns kicks off Monday, May 31. Members of the Hersch cheering squad can catch her at a Monday, June 7 viewing party — the first of many, we’re told — at Pearl-area eatery Alamo BBQ.

