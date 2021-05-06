Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Craft Beer Week makes great excuse to support San Antonio brewers recovering from pandemic

Thursday, May 6, 2021

click image American Craft Beer Week runs May 10-16. - FACEBOOK / ROADMAP BREWING
  • Facebook / Roadmap Brewing
  • American Craft Beer Week runs May 10-16.
Food holidays are a dime a dozen, but given the shit sandwich handed to San Antonio brewers over the past year, American Craft Beer Week, which starts Monday, May 10, is one actually worth getting behind.

After all, Craft Beer Week encourages hop heads to go out and support their favorite local taprooms, brewpubs and breweries. And it comes as the industry works to rebuild from the prolonged COVID downturn.



Making things easy for those who want to help out by lifting a pint, the Brewers Association — the nonprofit trade group behind the annual celebration — created an interactive map of San Antonio-area craft breweries

In case you didn't know how real the pain was, a July survey from the Texas Craft Brewer’s Guild found that one in three of the state's craft breweries said they'd be forced to permanently close by October if they didn't get financial help or a reprieve from lockdown orders.

So, keep an eye on the social media feeds of Alamo City craft brewers for events and promotions tied to the big week. It's drinking for a good cause.

