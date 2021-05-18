San Antonio-area Peeler Farms to host outdoor dinner featuring Texas songwriter Robert Ellis

click image
Texas country music artist Robert Ellis will take part in the first Music Fare event.
Texas country music artists Robert Ellis and Gordy Quist are bringing their brand of Americana to the farm. Peeler Farms, that is.
The duo will headline the first iteration of a summer dinner series hosted by Floresville-based Peeler, which supplies beef to San Antonio eateries including Cured andBrasserie Mon Chou Chou.
The outdoor, limited-capacity performance on Saturday, June 5, marks the first of a trio of gigs Peeler will stage this summer as part of the series billed as Music Fare.
While the venue has hosted musical dinner parties in the past, this marks its first collaboration with Houston-based Ellis — known for multi-instrumental sets and dynamic vocals — and Quist, founding member of Austin-based Band of Heathens.
Dinner will be catered by the farm, which raises coveted Wagyu and Akaushi cattle, known for their succulent, heavily marbled beef. The menu will include Wagyu brisket flautas, Wagyu steak tacos with homemade corn tortillas, chimichurri with queso fresco, Mexican potato salad and Orobianco Water Buffalo Gelato for dessert.
The event is BYOB for guests 21 and up.
Peeler Farms will supply food, music, blankets and hay bales.
Gates at the farm, located at 3007 FM 539 in Floresville, will open at 6 p.m. and the performances will begin around 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $100
.
