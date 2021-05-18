Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

San Antonio-area Peeler Farms to host outdoor dinner featuring Texas songwriter Robert Ellis

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 1:15 PM

click image Texas country music artist Robert Ellis will take part in the first Music Fare event. - INSTAGRAM / ROBERTELLISMUSIC
  • Instagram / robertellismusic
  • Texas country music artist Robert Ellis will take part in the first Music Fare event.
Texas country music artists Robert Ellis and Gordy Quist are bringing their brand of Americana to the farm. Peeler Farms, that is.

The duo will headline the first iteration of a summer dinner series hosted by Floresville-based Peeler, which supplies beef to San Antonio eateries including Cured andBrasserie Mon Chou Chou.



The outdoor, limited-capacity performance on Saturday, June 5, marks the first of a trio of gigs Peeler will stage this summer as part of the series billed as Music Fare.

While the venue has hosted musical dinner parties in the past, this marks its first collaboration with Houston-based Ellis — known for multi-instrumental sets and dynamic vocals — and Quist, founding member of Austin-based Band of Heathens.

Dinner will be catered by the farm, which raises coveted Wagyu and Akaushi cattle, known for their succulent, heavily marbled beef. The menu will include Wagyu brisket flautas, Wagyu steak tacos with homemade corn tortillas, chimichurri with queso fresco, Mexican potato salad and Orobianco Water Buffalo Gelato for dessert.

The event is BYOB for guests 21 and up.

click image Peeler Farms will supply food, music, blankets and hay bales. - INSTAGRAM / PEELER FARMS
  • Instagram / Peeler Farms
  • Peeler Farms will supply food, music, blankets and hay bales.
Gates at the farm, located at 3007 FM 539 in Floresville, will open at 6 p.m. and the performances will begin around 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $100.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open first San Antonio location in July Read More

  2. San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B dropping fee for curbside pickup Read More

  3. Long-awaited reopening of San Antonio’s Mama’s Cafe became a reality over the weekend Read More

  4. Snickers bars with Texan wrapper now available in San Antonio — and they're made in Texas too Read More

  5. San Antonio culinary nonprofit Culinaria unveils details for its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation