Lone Star Beer launches michelada recipe contest inspired by San Antonio Fiesta traditions

Lone Star Beer debuted its new Rio Jade Mexican-style lager last summer.
Fiesta revelry is right around the corner, and Lone Star Beer is on the hunt for the best hangover-busting michelada recipe in anticipation of those wild nights.
The beer brand, owned by San Antonio's Pabst Brewing Co., will hold its first-ever statewide michelada recipe battle, dubbed the Riochelada Contest. It's open to both pros and amateurs, and the winner will snag $5,000.
But there's a twist. The recipes must feature Lone Star’s Rio Jade — that's pronounced "Ree-Oh Hah-Day," gringo — a Mexican-style lager that launched last spring
Beyond the inclusion of Rio Jade, contestants may include whatever flavorings and garnishes they choose. Typically, micheladas feature lager along with lime and tomato juices, souped up by sauces and spices. Sometimes unexpected ingredients like tomato bouillon show up to add MSG umami-ness.
Registration for the free contest is open now
, but michelada masters must mix quickly since registration closes June 1. Participants must share their recipes to Instagram, tagging the brewery and using the hashtags #riochelada, #riojade and #contest.
In the competition's first phase, judges will award points based on presentation, creativity, originality and recipe name.
The three highest scoring photos will move on to the final stage of the competition at a private San Antonio event on Thursday, June 17. A guest bartender will prepare the recipes and a panel of judges including local foodies and other pro bartenders will pass judgment.
