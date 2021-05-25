Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Jerk Shack will open its third location, with a full bar, at San Antonio's Hemisfair

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 11:22 AM

The Jerk Shack's newest location will open next summer.
  • Courtesy The Jerk Shack / Jason Risner
  • The Jerk Shack's newest location will open next summer.
Caribbean-inspired restaurant the Jerk Shack will open its third brick-and-mortar location in summer 2022 in downtown San Antonio’s redeveloped Hemisfair district.

Popular items from the original Jerk Shack, including Jamaican favorites braised oxtail and jerk chicken, will feature in the menu of the new spot. New to the mix will be an array of elevated, steakhouse-style items.



The downtown location will also be the first Jerk Shack to include a full bar and cocktail program.

The Hemisfair Jerk Shack marks the fourth restaurant opening for chef-owner Nicola Blaque. In addition to her flagship West Side location, she opened Caribbean-inspired Mi Roti in Pearl’s Bottling Department in July of 2020. The Jerk Shack’s second location at 10234 State Highwy 151 is set to open this summer.

Mi Roti executive chef Lionel “Butch” Blache will helm the Hemisfair location.

The new restaurant will be located in the Schultze House, a historically recreated home in the complex.
  • Courtesy The Jerk Shack
  • The new restaurant will be located in the Schultze House, a historically recreated home in the complex.
The 1,740-square-foot restaurant will be located in the Schultze House, one of the complex's historically recreated homes. Constructed in 1893, the structure was part of HemisFair in 1968.

When the newest Jerk Shack opens next summer, it will join other new culinary ventures ReRooted:210, Box Street Social and Bombay Bicycle Club in the evolving downtown district.

