Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

With Chopped appearance, 'Chef Kirk' becomes first San Antonio chef to win a Food Network contest

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 9:52 AM

click image Chopped judge Geoffrey Zakarian goads on San Antonio's Jesse Kuykendall on Tuesday's episode. - INSTAGRAM / FOODNETWORK
  • Instagram / foodnetwork
  • Chopped judge Geoffrey Zakarian goads on San Antonio's Jesse Kuykendall on Tuesday's episode.
The chef behind Hotel Havana’s Ocho restaurant and newly opened Milpa has made San Antonio culinary history by becoming the first local chef to win one of Food Network's myriad cooking contests.

Jesse Kuykendall — known locally as “Chef Kirk” — whipped three other culinary pros during Tuesday's episode of Chopped by using her knowledge of Mexican and bordertown cuisine to create a peanut butter and jelly-themed meal. Her winning dishes included hot dog quesadillas, 30-minute mole and peanut butter churros.



The long-running Food Network show pits four professional chefs against each other as they turn baskets of mystery ingredients into three-course meals for the chance to win $10,000.

“I’m so happy, now I can finally talk about it,” Kuykendall said at a Chopped watch party Tuesday at Milpa at the Yard shopping complex. “I’ve got a great team here at Milpa, we’re opening up Bodega Cats, and of course, Ocho. I wouldn’t be here without my friends, my team, the love from San Antonio and Laredo."

While numerous SA chefs have competed on Food Network shows such as Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, Iron Chef Gauntlet and Next Food Network Star, by our count, Kuykendall is the first to take home a top prize.

Kuykendall, a Laredo native, plans to use the winnings on a long vacation for her mother Carmen, the inspiration behind the tacos arabes, asada and carnitas at Milpa.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Jerk Shack will open its third location, with a full bar, at San Antonio's Hemisfair Read More

  2. San Antonio cocktail guru Jeret Peña and partners to open new bar-restaurant in Government Hill Read More

  3. Here’s where you can find the Georgia Peach Truck when it rolls into San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio Dunkin' stores will donate portion of iced coffees sales this Wednesday to sick children Read More

  5. Max’s Wine Dive to hold San Antonio dinner inspired by classic comic book characters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation