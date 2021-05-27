New San Antonio Asian eatery House of Má temporarily closed over 'internal disagreement'

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Giles Design Bureau
-
House of Má is temporarily closed.
House of Má? Maybe House of Dramá would be more appropriate.
Folks who made the trek to downtown’s new Vietnamese comfort food restaurant House of Má this week were greeted by a message on front door announcing the restaurant owned by high-profile restaurateur Chris Hill is temporarily closed, MySA reports
.
According to a joint statement released by Hill — who also owns downtown's Esquire Tavern — and House of Má operating partners Eric Treviño and Luis Singh, an internal conflict spurred the shutdown.
“At this time the partners of House of Má and Hugman's Oasis have an internal disagreement which has led to the temporary closure of House of Má until it is resolved. In the meantime, patrons can still enjoy Hugman's Oasis and we will announce an update soon," the statement said.
Both House of Má and adjoining tiki bar Hugman's opened roughly a month ago
after months of anticipation in the local culinary scene.
Hugman's features a small menu of "island snacks,” which are still listed on the its website. The House of Má website reflects the eatery’s pause.
Both concepts are located at 135 E. Commerce St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.