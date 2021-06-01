Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Quarry Market gaining third San Antonio location of Tex-Mex chain Lupe Tortilla

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM

click image Lupe Tortilla will take over the formerly occupied by recently shuttered Canyon Cafe. - INSTAGRAM / LUPETORTILLA
  • Instagram / lupetortilla
  • Lupe Tortilla will take over the formerly occupied by recently shuttered Canyon Cafe.
North Central shopping haven the Alamo Quarry Market will gain a new Tex-Mex joint this fall in Houston-based Lupe Tortilla, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

According to a construction filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the restaurant will take over the 9,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by recently shuttered Canyon Cafe.



The 255 E. Basse Road eatery will be the chain's third in San Antonio. Lupe Tortilla currently has two North Side outposts, located at Stone Oak and The Rim. The chain's menu offers standard Tex-Mex fare in addition to a weekend brunch, according to the Lupe Tortilla website.

The TDLR filing lists a projected completion in October. Representatives with Lupe Tortilla didn't provide Business Journal with a projected opening date for the store.

