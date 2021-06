San Antonio taco truck La Maceta Tapatio officially takes over kitchen at Northside music venue Picks Bar

click image Facebook / La Maceta Tapatios

La Maceta Tapatio has officially taken over the kitchen at Northside music venue Picks Bar.

Live music venue Picks Bar is now serving Mexican street food alongside its tunes and drinks, thanks to a kitchen takeover by food truck La Maceta Tapatio.La Maceta announced Tuesday on Facebook that it will pick up roots from its longtime post at 10554 Culebra Road to run the music hotspot's kitchen. The vendor will dish up asada mini tacos, Mexican hot dogs, aguas frescas and its namesake beef taquitos.Previously, iconic diner Earl Abel’s ran Picks' kitchen, serving up late-night eats including loaded fries and fried chicken. Over time, though, venue co-owners Jessica Marinez and Amber Hernandez realized their clientele is more interested in happy-hour eats and swapped out the diner fare for tacos.To accommodate the need for earlier noshing, La Maceta will serve from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Picks is open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday and features live music nightly.