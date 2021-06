SipIt Daiquiris To-Go now serving boozy frozen drinks on San Antonio’s far West Side

click image Instagram / sipitdaiquiris

SipIt Daiquiris To-Go is now serving boozy frozen drinks on San Antonio’s far West Side.

Drive-through daiquiris, anyone?Social distance-friendly drive-through drink business SipIt Daiquiris has opened its second location at 11310 Culebra Rd, Ste 110. The crew is planning an official grand opening event — featuring giveaways, DJ sets and snacks — on June 26.San Antonio-based SipIt serves up 20 or so varieties of frozen daiquiris, which it bills as being derived from 100% natural ingredients, including strawberries, mangos and oranges. In addition to its namesake drink, the shop also serves up alcoholic Jello shots, booze-infused gummy bears and popsicles.A Monday Instagram post shared that the space will also host a WingIt location, owned and operated by the same family of companies as SipIt. WingIt doles out traditional and boneless chicken wings, strips and seasoned French fries. The wing hut also serves up vegan options.The Culebra location is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.