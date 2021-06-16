Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

San Antonio-tied Lone Star launches new beer inspired by Texas’ Big Bend region

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

click to enlarge Lone Star Beer’s latest release, High Desert Days. - PHOTO COURTESY LONE STAR BEER
  • Photo Courtesy Lone Star Beer
  • Lone Star Beer’s latest release, High Desert Days.
San Antonians are marking their calendars for summer vacay, but those who can’t get away may find an escape in Lone Star Beer’s latest release, High Desert Days.

The San Antonio-born brand's latest offering is a 4.6% ABV wheat-style beer inspired by Texas’ Big Bend region. Brewed with white wheat and Pilsen malt, then finished with hibiscus and agave nectar, the resulting suds are crisp and refreshing, with sweet honey-like notes and tart, almost cranberry-like flavor, according to tasting notes.



High Desert Days is the latest offering in the self-proclaimed National Beer of Texas' Culture Series, which also includes Rio Jade, a Mexican-style lager, and Das Bier Y’all, a German-style kölsch. Lone Star is owned by San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing Co.

High Desert Days will be available for purchase this month at select retailers including H-E-B and Total Wine. Six-packs will retail for $7.99.

