Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos poised to open its fifth San Antonio location in July

Austin-born Torchy’s Tacos will continue its culinary invasion of the Taco Capital of the World next week, bringing its self-proclaimed “Damn Good” Tex-Mex to the Northwest Side.Torchy's fifth San Antonio spot, located at 11654 Bandera Road, is set to open July 7. Expect it to dole out the chain’s over-the-top, hipster-approved tacos — some embellished with blackened salmon and hot chicken tenders, for example — as well as burritos, salads and desserts.Back in January, the Torchy's chain announced plans for an Alamo City expansion , saying it would open three more locations here by year’s end.Since launching as an Austin food truck in 2006, the taco peddler has grown into a “craft casual” brand that now boasts more than 80 locations in seven states.In November of 2020, the company sold a $400 million stake to fund an aggressive expansion into as many as 10 additional states over the next four years.San Antonio's other Torchy's locations include 999 E. Basse Road, 18210 Sonterra Place, 17627 La Cantera Parkway and 8435 Wurzbach Road.