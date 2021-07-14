Anticipated Chinese restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will open Thursday in San Antonio

click image
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will open July 15.
The minds behind beloved Chinese eatery Sichuan House and swanky craft cocktail joint Jet Setter will open the doors on their newest venture, Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar, on Thursday, July 15.
The hotly anticipated
Dashi will open exclusively by reservation from 4-10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, the San Antonio Express-News
reports.
Chef Jian Li — with the help of local chef consultant Teddy Liang — created a Sichuan menu that includes familiar standards such as crispy spicy chicken, wok-seared green beans, cumin lamb chops and mapo tofu, the Express-News
reports. Offerings such as spicy whole fish with tripas, a cold salad of beef shank and tripe and colorful-and-spicy Burning Man Noodles will be available for more adventurous eaters.
Dashi boasts a full bar program of cocktails, wine, beer and Asian whisky curated by Benjamin Krick of craft cocktail spots Pastiche and Jet-Setter.
The new project is located in a 6,000-square-foot space at 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr. that formerly housed restaurants including LA Crawfish and Hawx Burger Bar.
Reservations for the new restaurant are available by calling (210) 562-3343.
