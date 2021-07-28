Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

New Japanese restaurant Toro’ko Sushi opens on San Antonio’s North Side

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 9:18 AM

click image Toro’ko Sushi is now open on San Antonio’s North Side. - INSTAGRAM / TOROKO.SUSHI
  • Instagram / toroko.sushi
  • Toro’ko Sushi is now open on San Antonio’s North Side.
San Antonio sushi lovers gained a new shashimi haven over the weekend with the opening of Toro’ko Sushi, a brand-new Japanese kitchen on the North Side.

The new spot offers sushi rolls, sashimi, chirashi, ceviche and more from a small space located at 158 E. Sonterra Blvd., Suite 101. According to the eatery's website, each dish is prepared by sushi chefs with more than 20 collective years of experience.



Toro’ko serves up daily specials, and the entire menu is available for pickup, delivery or dine-in service. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

