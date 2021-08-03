Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Terry Black’s BBQ buys prime real estate near downtown San Antonio, plans mixed-use development

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 12:44 PM

click image The Black family has purchased a 1.4-acre site a few blocks north of the Pearl. - INSTAGRAM / TERRYBLACKS_BBQ
  • Instagram / terryblacks_bbq
  • The Black family has purchased a 1.4-acre site a few blocks north of the Pearl.
The family behind Terry Black’s Barbecue in Austin and Dallas has purchased roughly a city block of land in San Antonio, though their plans for it don’t yet spell "barbecue joint," the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The mostly vacant 1.4-acre site is a few blocks north of the thriving Pearl development, according to the report. Family members told the daily they want to develop their own project — a mixed-use development that could include offices, apartments, condos or a hotel.



“It’s a prime piece of real estate,” said Mark Black, who bought the land with his brother Michael, sister Christina and parents Terry and Patti, according to the Express-News. “It’s been a good investment so far.”

There will also be a restaurant on the site, though Black told the Express-News it may or may not be a Terry Black’s location.

“We want to do something cool there,” he added. “Something fun, something that kind of fits in the architectural style of the area, history of San Antonio and the Pearl. We want to do our own thing. We don’t really want to flip it.”

For now, the family is deciding what to do with their investment, which the Bexar County Appraisal District recently valued at about $2 million, according to the daily.

