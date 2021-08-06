Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 6, 2021

Swanky Texas cuisine spot Bar Loretta now open in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM

click image New Southtown spot Bar Loretta is partnership between San Antonio natives Roger Herr and Paul Petersen. - INSTAGRAM / BARLORETTA
  • Instagram / barloretta
  • New Southtown spot Bar Loretta is partnership between San Antonio natives Roger Herr and Paul Petersen.
Bar Loretta, a hotly anticipated eatery specializing in modern Texas cuisine, is now open in the swankily remade Southtown space that previously housed Madhatter’s Tea House.

The new eatery is a partnership between San Antonio native Roger Herr and chef Paul Petersen, a fellow Alamo City native.



A Monday sneak peek offered diners a sample of seasonal menu items including spicy tomatillo Gulf shrimp, peach-glazed Texas quail, chili-lime Brussels sprouts and Texas goat cheese polenta bites. Based on the crowd response, the latter — pillowy fried polenta stuffed with Dallas-based Cheesemakers Inc.'s artisan goat cheese — is likely to become a Bar Loretta favorite.

click to enlarge Bar Loretta is full of familiar, yet updated, nooks. - NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
  • Bar Loretta is full of familiar, yet updated, nooks.
The space, designed by Herr’s wife Sarah, feels both brand new and familiar. Madhatter’s loyalists will recognize the former space's quirky layout but with the addition of rich color and opulent details ranging from comfy dining nooks to gilded bathroom soap dispensers.

The bar features nearly four shelves’ worth of whiskey, which play prominently in menu cocktails including a selection of Manhattans and classic tipples. House specialties also include a Mezcal-forward take on a spicy margarita.

The Bar Loretta kitchen is open Monday through Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday through Saturday 4 p.m.-midnight and Sunday 4-10 p.m. The bar is open Monday through Saturday 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight.

Bar Loretta is located at 320 Beauregard St. in the King William Historic District. Diners can make reservations on the restaurant's website.

