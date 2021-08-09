San Antonio Puerto Rican tapas restaurant Luna Rosa eyeing a location in Southtown

click image
Puerto Rican tapas spot Luna Rosa will soon bring its mariscos to Southtown.
Puerto Rican tapas spot Luna Rosa
will soon bring its Caribbean flavors to Southtown, MySA reports
.
The family owned restaurant — and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
alum — serves up Puerto Rican dishes such as mofongo as well as Spanish paellas, tapas and sangria.
The dining spot, which opened near Brooks City Base in 2015
, is mentioned in a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing about a new two-story building next to longtime Southtown ice house La Tuna, the news site reports.
from commercial real estate website loopnet.com show more than 7,000 collective square feet of space spread between two ground-level retail spots and a second story restaurant space that includes a rooftop space.
It's unclear whether Luna Rosa will open a second location in the building at 415 E. Cevallos St. or the business plans to relocate there. The Current
reached out to Luna Rosa for comment, but got no immediate reply.
According to the TDLR filing, the project is slated to start in October, with an estimated completion date in January.
